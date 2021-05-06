Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,173 KM

Details Description Features

$21,985

+ tax & licensing
$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD | New Front Brakes!

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD | New Front Brakes!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

80,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7137517
  • Stock #: F41HNY
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB6JH063508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F41HNY
  • Mileage 80,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather | Panoramic Sunroof | Infinity Premium Surround Sound System
Highlight Features:

* Heated Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Dual-Zone Climate Control
* Blind Spot Monitoring
* Lane Keep Assist
* Rear Cross Traffic Alert
* Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
* Power Driver Seat
* Smart Key
* Power Trunk
* 7" Touch Screen With Navigation
* Bluetooth

and more!

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

