2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

30,764 KM

Details

$26,146

+ tax & licensing
$26,146

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7186364
  2. 7186364
$26,146

+ taxes & licensing

30,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186364
  • Stock #: F3YYHW
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB2JH053025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3YYHW
  • Mileage 30,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 42149 kilometers below market average!

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD Frost White

-Blind Spot Detection
-Apple Car Play
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-12 Speakers
-Android Auto
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seating Surfaces
-Memory seat
-Navigation System
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Sun blinds.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
SiriusXM
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Aux/USB
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity 12-speaker audio system
8.0" colour touch-screen display (AVN 4.0 Android Auto/ Carplay)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and Map Care (5 years)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

