204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
Certified.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 42149 kilometers below market average!
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD Frost White
-Blind Spot Detection
-Apple Car Play
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-12 Speakers
-Android Auto
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seating Surfaces
-Memory seat
-Navigation System
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Sun blinds.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6