2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

114,639 KM

Details Description Features

$18,885

+ tax & licensing
$18,885

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L FWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera | Bluetooth |

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L FWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,885

+ taxes & licensing

114,639KM
Used
  • Stock #: F42MRM
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB2JG558330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Sparkling Silver

-Air Conditioning
-Alloy wheels
-AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
-Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w/YES Essentials
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Remote keyless entry.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Back-Up Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Audio-MP3 Player
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

