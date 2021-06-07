Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

55,400 KM

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Sport Luxury AWD NAVIGATION Apple/Android Auto Leather

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

55,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7323764
  • Stock #: 082042
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB4JH082042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,400 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURY Ed, Heat Leather Seats/Rear, Blind Spot, Steering wheel heat, Navigation, LOCAL TRADE, Power gate, Push start, Remote Starter FACTORY WARRANTY We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Lane Departure Warning
Power Rear Sunshade
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-XXXX

204-669-1248

