2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Listing ID: 7362827
- Stock #: F41WPH
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA6JG506046
-
Exterior Colour
Twilight Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
F41WPH
-
Mileage
28,782 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
5.0" touch-screen display (3.0B)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.