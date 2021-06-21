2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$26,991 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 7 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7362827

7362827 Stock #: F41WPH

F41WPH VIN: 5XYZUDLA6JG506046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F41WPH

Mileage 28,782 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission SiriusXM Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish Aux/USB and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system 5.0" touch-screen display (3.0B)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.