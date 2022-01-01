Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

42,062 KM

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE* AWD/Panoramic Roof/Bluetooth/SXM

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE* AWD/Panoramic Roof/Bluetooth/SXM

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

42,062KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8107423
  Stock #: 25319
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA5JG532721

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25319
  • Mileage 42,062 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** A vehicle that will suit your needs regardless of your lifestyle! Come and see this ''GORGEOUS'' 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE, has AMPLE INTERIOR SPACE and it is BEAUTIFUL INSIDE & OUT! Well equipped with features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

