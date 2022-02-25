Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

53,905 KM

$36,901

+ tax & licensing
$36,901

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited AWD

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited AWD

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$36,901

+ taxes & licensing

53,905KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8420477
  Stock #: 6034
  VIN: 5NMZUDLA3JH086462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6034
  • Mileage 53,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Need something that reliable, fun to drive and has the latest technology? This is the SUV for you! Well equipped with heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, Sirius XM Radio, back up camera, push button start, a beautiful panoramic sunroof, and so much more! West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need low mileage used cars & used trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150 point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarProof report. Advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no obligation test drive. Bank Financing available. Apply on line today for free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba --204-837-8372 or TOLL FREE 1-888-579-3591 or see us at www.westperimeter.com Dealer Permit #9699

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

