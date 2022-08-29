Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

51,239 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9146104
  • Stock #: 22429
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLA6JH068439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Frost White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,239 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

