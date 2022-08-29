Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

91,471 KM

Details Description Features

$26,368

+ tax & licensing
$26,368

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$26,368

+ taxes & licensing

91,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9206491
  • Stock #: F4TT66
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF0JU269048

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,471 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 D-CVVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
8-Way Driver Seat
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat power adjustable lumbar support (4-way) and 12-way power driver seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

