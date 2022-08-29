2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sale $26,368 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 4 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9206491

9206491 Stock #: F4TT66

F4TT66 VIN: KM8SNDHF0JU269048

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,471 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.041 Axle Ratio 71 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,550 kgs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 D-CVVT Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P235/60R18 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror 8-Way Driver Seat Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat power adjustable lumbar support (4-way) and 12-way power driver seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.