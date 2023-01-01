Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

71,595 KM

Details

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

SPORT

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

71,595KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9931544
  • Stock #: WC23085
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLAXJH053975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,595 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

