$22,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
2018 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN!
2018 HYUNDAI SONATA SPORT FULLY LOADED 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 61,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), PUSH TO START. FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, ACTIVE CRUISE, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $22,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Amerikal Auto
Email Amerikal Auto
Amerikal Auto
Call Dealer
204-990-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659