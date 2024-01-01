Menu
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN!</p><p>2018 HYUNDAI SONATA SPORT FULLY LOADED 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 61,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), PUSH TO START. FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, ACTIVE CRUISE, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $22,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

2018 Hyundai Sonata

61,500 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,500KM
VIN 5NPE34AF8JH706743

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2018 Hyundai Sonata