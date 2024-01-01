$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Phantom Black]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24472
- Mileage 75,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times November Price Freeze! This November, were keeping things cool with frozen prices on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the only thing worse than a winter chill is high car pricesso weve locked in the savings to bring you unbeatable value during our November Price Freeze event! Discover Your Perfect Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the ideal ride at a price thats solid as ice. Unbeatable November Offers: Weve kept prices low to give you incredible savings this season. Our frozen deals mean more car for less cashno need to worry about price hikes here! Easy, Frost-Free Financing: Take advantage of $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2025 OAC. Your path to car ownership is smooth and worry-free, with no surprises along the way. Quality You Can Trust, All Winter Long: Every vehicle in our inventory goes through a thorough safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. And with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll keep your ride running like new, no matter how low the temperature drops. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Melt!): Ready to secure your deal? Text us at 204-813-6507, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Car shopping has never been this chill. Focus on What Matters: The November Price Freeze event is all about giving you reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehiclesat prices you wont have to worry about. Dont let these deals slip awayjoin us for November Price Freeze and drive off in a car that fits your needs and budget, with savings you can count on! DLR 4080
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161