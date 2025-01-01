Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

95,458 KM

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

12525904

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
95,458KM
VIN 5NPE34AF9JH725754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features that make every journey enjoyable.

- Phantom Black exterior for a sophisticated look
- Efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Heated leather steering wheel for added luxury

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take a test drive or have questions about this Sonata, our team is here to help. Visit our website or stop by our dealership to explore your options and find the perfect Hyundai for your needs.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy

Seating

Rear bench seats

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Sonata