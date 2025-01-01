$17,994+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$17,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 95,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features that make every journey enjoyable.
- Phantom Black exterior for a sophisticated look
- Efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Heated leather steering wheel for added luxury
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Dealer permit #4423
