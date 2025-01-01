$18,116+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Sport Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$18,116
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour platinum silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 110,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport! Low kilometers and no reported accidents make this sedan an excellent choice for the discerning driver.
Key Features:
- Sleek Platinum Silver exterior with Black interior
- Fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine
- Heated front sport seats with 8-way power driver's seat
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Spacious 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Birchwood Ford
