Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport! Low kilometers and no reported accidents make this sedan an excellent choice for the discerning driver. Key Features: - Sleek Platinum Silver exterior with Black interior - Fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine - Heated front sport seats with 8-way power drivers seat - Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Spacious 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today! Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the performance and comfort of this Sonata Sport for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to explore your options and take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2018 Hyundai Sonata

110,856 KM

Details Description Features

$18,116

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
12804982

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12804982
  2. 12804982
Contact Seller
Sale

$18,116

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,856KM
VIN 5NPE34AF1JH662813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour platinum silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport! Low kilometers and no reported accidents make this sedan an excellent choice for the discerning driver.

Key Features:
- Sleek Platinum Silver exterior with Black interior
- Fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine
- Heated front sport seats with 8-way power driver's seat
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Spacious 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options

Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the performance and comfort of this Sonata Sport for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to explore your options and take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
7" Touchscreen
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/lumbar support

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive
lock-up torque converter and shift lock
6-way manual passenger seat w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Black Pack for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Black Pack 80,277 KM $23,280 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Low Kilometers ! 99,275 KM $20,976 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7 Liter | Tremor Pack | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7 Liter | Tremor Pack | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers ! 89,071 KM $71,141 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,116

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Hyundai Sonata