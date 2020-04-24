300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2
Comfortable front and rear seats, a big trunk, good fuel economy, and a smooth and quiet ride make this 2018 Hyundai Sonata a practical choice. Our Sonata is equipped with 16 alloy wheels, automatic on-off headlights, power-folding front mirrors, power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB/auxiliary jacks, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rearview camera, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Its powered by a 2.4-liter producing 185hp and 178 lb-ft torque paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. At Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering you top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! This lovely Hyundai Sonata is a great value you shouldnt pass up; CALL 204-818-8309 NOW and COME TEST DRIVE IT TODAY AT 300 PEMBINA HWY! We are located near the heart of downtown Winnipeg. Our company motto ''Key to Hassle Free'' stems from our focus to offer a one-stop automotive centre to supply all vehicle needs. We have worked diligently to ensure that this motto could stand behind one fact - no matter what automotive service you might need, you can find it here. This includes our expanded Sales Department of new and used vehicles, Service Centre with a complete Mopar Express Oil Change Station, one of the top-selling, award winning Parts Department among Canadian Chrysler stores, Collision Centre for vehicle repair and full-service Detail Centre. If you're looking for affordable vehicles, we have a wide selection of used Ram trucks, and used Jeeps. Our team can set you up with the vehicle financing you need as well. It is our goal to offer a world class client experience and deliver on our ''Key to Hassle Free'' promise at Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg.
