2018 Hyundai Sonata

Listing ID: 7756569

Stock #: F48FV7

VIN: 5NPE34AF6JH690784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48FV7

Mileage 41,880 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Roof-Sun/Moon Seat Trim-Leather Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Transmission-Auto Transmission-Dual Shift Mode Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Engine-4 Cyl Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning 7" Touchscreen Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor Seat(s)-Heated Rear Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.