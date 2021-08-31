Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Sonata

41,880 KM

Details Description Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Certified | 0.99% Available | No Accident

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Certified | 0.99% Available | No Accident

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7756569
  2. 7756569
  3. 7756569
  4. 7756569
  5. 7756569
  6. 7756569
Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

41,880KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7756569
  • Stock #: F48FV7
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF6JH690784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48FV7
  • Mileage 41,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Engine-4 Cyl
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
7" Touchscreen
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 Dodge Challenge...
 42,876 KM
$56,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,851 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 17,000 KM
$32,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory