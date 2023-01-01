2018 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 1 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10189059

10189059 Stock #: 7592A

7592A VIN: KM8J3CA46JU670723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,124 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.