2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L FWD Accident Free | Two Sets Of Tires | Heated Seat's

Sale $22,946 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 2 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10638810

10638810 Stock #: F5BB6G

F5BB6G VIN: KM8J23A47JU830529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F5BB6G

Mileage 53,288 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 3.51 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs) Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Coloured Grille Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Steel Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 5" touchscreen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 5" touchscreen display

