Dealer permit #5686

2018 Hyundai Tucson

76,520 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

Noir | Incoming |

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Noir | Incoming |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11241410
  2. 11241410
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

76,520KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA28JU707401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5GBAV
  • Mileage 76,520 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,170 kgs (4,784 lbs)
3.58 axle ratio
Engine: 1.6L Theta II 4-Cylinder Turbo-GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
TIRES: 19"
Wheels: 19" RAYS Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2018 Hyundai Tucson