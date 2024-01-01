$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Leather!!
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Leather!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J33A44JU616238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coliseum Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10242WAV
- Mileage 108,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** COLISEUM GRAY HYUNDAI TUCSON SE *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF *** LEATHER INTERIOR, 7.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 17 INCH ALLOY RIMS *** Discover the perfect companion for your adventures with the Hyundai Tucson! This versatile compact SUV combines modern style with robust performance, ensuring every ride is a delight. Enjoy a roomy, comfortable interior packed with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......SUNROOF......LEATHER INTERIOR......7.0 inch Touchscreen......BLIND SPOT MONITORING......Bluetooth......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Control......Reverse Camera......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ ANTARES TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with only 108,500 KILOMETERS and original Books and Manuals!! On sale for only $XX,XXX.xx!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This vehicle comes with only 108,500 KILOMETERS and original Books and Manuals!! On sale for only $XX,XXX.xx!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK YES ESSENTIALS CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: odor resistant cloth
COLISEUM GRAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III 4x4 eTorque - Htd & Ventilated Leather 68,000 KM $69,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 OFF-ROAD - 8.0in Scrn, Navi, Htd Seats! 65,000 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, RMT Strt 90,500 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2018 Hyundai Tucson