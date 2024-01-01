Menu
*** COLISEUM GRAY HYUNDAI TUCSON SE *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF *** LEATHER INTERIOR, 7.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 17 INCH ALLOY RIMS *** Discover the perfect companion for your adventures with the Hyundai Tucson! This versatile compact SUV combines modern style with robust performance, ensuring every ride is a delight. Enjoy a roomy, comfortable interior packed with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......SUNROOF......LEATHER INTERIOR......7.0 inch Touchscreen......BLIND SPOT MONITORING......Bluetooth......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Control......Reverse Camera......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ ANTARES TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with only 108,500 KILOMETERS and original Books and Manuals!! On sale for only $XX,XXX.xx!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2018 Hyundai Tucson

108,500 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Leather!!

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Leather!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,500KM
VIN KM8J33A44JU616238

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10242WAV
  • Mileage 108,500 KM

*** COLISEUM GRAY HYUNDAI TUCSON SE *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF *** LEATHER INTERIOR, 7.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 17 INCH ALLOY RIMS *** Discover the perfect companion for your adventures with the Hyundai Tucson! This versatile compact SUV combines modern style with robust performance, ensuring every ride is a delight. Enjoy a roomy, comfortable interior packed with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......SUNROOF......LEATHER INTERIOR......7.0 inch Touchscreen......BLIND SPOT MONITORING......Bluetooth......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Control......Reverse Camera......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ ANTARES TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with only 108,500 KILOMETERS and original Books and Manuals!! On sale for only $XX,XXX.xx!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Bluetooth Connection
BLACK YES ESSENTIALS CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: odor resistant cloth
COLISEUM GRAY

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Hyundai Tucson