Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir! With only 37,401 km on the odometer, this low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure. The sleek Ash Black exterior paired with a refined black interior creates a sophisticated look thats sure to impress. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - Luxurious leather interior for ultimate comfort - Panoramic moonroof for an open-air driving experience - Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine - Smooth automatic transmission - Spacious 5-passenger SUV layout - Excellent fuel economy: 8.5L/100km highway, 9.9L/100km city Dont miss this opportunity to own a fantastic pre-owned Hyundai Tucson. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this beauty for a test drive. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Reserve your appointment now or start your purchase journey online at www.birchwoodford.ca. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2018 Hyundai Tucson

37,401 KM

Details Description Features

$23,453

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Noir AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Yes Only $37,000 KMS !

Watch This Vehicle
12085501

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Noir AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Yes Only $37,000 KMS !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$23,453

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,401KM
VIN KM8J3CA2XJU719307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir! With only 37,401 km on the odometer, this low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure. The sleek Ash Black exterior paired with a refined black interior creates a sophisticated look that's sure to impress.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Luxurious leather interior for ultimate comfort
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth automatic transmission
- Spacious 5-passenger SUV layout
- Excellent fuel economy: 8.5L/100km highway, 9.9L/100km city

Don't miss this opportunity to own a fantastic pre-owned Hyundai Tucson. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this beauty for a test drive. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Reserve your appointment now or start your purchase journey online at www.birchwoodford.ca. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Seating

COOLED FRONT SEATS

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Electronic stability control (ESC)
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab | 3.5L EcoBoost | Max Trailer Tow Pack for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab | 3.5L EcoBoost | Max Trailer Tow Pack 57,528 KM $46,960 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 7 Passenger | Leather | Heated Steering | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 7 Passenger | Leather | Heated Steering | Moonroof 30,333 KM $45,960 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0 Liter 4X4 Super Crew | Sport 502a Pack | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0 Liter 4X4 Super Crew | Sport 502a Pack | Moonroof 138,910 KM $40,868 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,453

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson