$23,453+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Noir AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Yes Only $37,000 KMS !
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Noir AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Yes Only $37,000 KMS !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$23,453
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir! With only 37,401 km on the odometer, this low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure. The sleek Ash Black exterior paired with a refined black interior creates a sophisticated look that's sure to impress.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Luxurious leather interior for ultimate comfort
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth automatic transmission
- Spacious 5-passenger SUV layout
- Excellent fuel economy: 8.5L/100km highway, 9.9L/100km city
Don't miss this opportunity to own a fantastic pre-owned Hyundai Tucson. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this beauty for a test drive. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Reserve your appointment now or start your purchase journey online at www.birchwoodford.ca. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Trim
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555