Local Trade! Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2018 Hyundai Tucson! This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure. Key Highlights: - Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Comfortable seating for 5 passengers - 3-Stage heated front seats for those chilly mornings - User-friendly 5 touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity - Front fog lamps for enhanced visibility - New front and rear brakes for optimal safety - Includes free winter tires for year-round driving confidence - Backup Camera for parking precision

2018 Hyundai Tucson

87,879 KM

$16,444

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD New Front and Rear Brakes | Free Winters

12615280

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD New Front and Rear Brakes | Free Winters

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$16,444

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,879KM
VIN KM8J23A46JU776818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2018 Hyundai Tucson! This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure.

Key Highlights:
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- 3-Stage heated front seats for those chilly mornings
- User-friendly 5" touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity
- Front fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- New front and rear brakes for optimal safety
- Includes free winter tires for year-round driving confidence
- Backup Camera for parking precision
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Steel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 5" touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

