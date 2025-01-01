$16,444+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L FWD New Front and Rear Brakes | Free Winters
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$16,444
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2018 Hyundai Tucson! This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure.
Key Highlights:
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- 3-Stage heated front seats for those chilly mornings
- User-friendly 5" touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity
- Front fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- New front and rear brakes for optimal safety
- Includes free winter tires for year-round driving confidence
- Backup Camera for parking precision
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
204-887-6464