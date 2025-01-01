Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2018 Hyundai Tucson

82,612 KM

Details Description Features

$18,603

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12909737

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 12909737
  2. 12909737
  3. 12909737
  4. 12909737
Contact Seller

$18,603

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,612KM
VIN KM8J2CA49JU763013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6BV44
  • Mileage 82,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Steel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 5" touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto SR5 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto SR5 48,769 KM $46,693 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rondo LX Safetied AS-IS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Kia Rondo LX Safetied AS-IS 154,767 KM $11,845 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred 39,824 KM $28,586 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,603

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Hyundai Tucson