2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD

Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD. Despite being a few years old, this SUV still turns heads with its sleek Ash Black exterior and offers impressive performance for urban and highway driving alike. - Low mileage of only 96,334 km, making it a great value for a used vehicle - All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and stability - Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and fuel economy - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - Automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving - Excellent fuel economy: 11.0 L/100 km in the city, 9.1 L/100 km on the highway - Versatile SUV body style perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

96,334 KM

$19,246

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$19,246

Used
96,334KM
VIN KM8J3CA43JU769421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD. Despite being a few years old, this SUV still turns heads with its sleek Ash Black exterior and offers impressive performance for urban and highway driving alike.

- Low mileage of only 96,334 km, making it a great value for a used vehicle
- All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and stability
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and fuel economy
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving
- Excellent fuel economy: 11.0 L/100 km in the city, 9.1 L/100 km on the highway
- Versatile SUV body style perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures

Ready to experience the Hyundai Tucson for yourself? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today or explore our website at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to schedule a test drive. Our team is standing by to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this fantastic SUV. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable, efficient, and stylish vehicle that's perfect for your everyday needs!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Hyundai Tucson