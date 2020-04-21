Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Premium *Collision Free, Always Owned In MB!*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Premium *Collision Free, Always Owned In MB!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

  1. 4897473
  2. 4897473
  3. 4897473
  4. 4897473
  5. 4897473
  6. 4897473
  7. 4897473
  8. 4897473
  9. 4897473
  10. 4897473
  11. 4897473
  12. 4897473
  13. 4897473
  14. 4897473
  15. 4897473
  16. 4897473
  17. 4897473
  18. 4897473
  19. 4897473
  20. 4897473
  21. 4897473
  22. 4897473
  23. 4897473
Contact Seller

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,684KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4897473
  • Stock #: 18HT01708
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46JU601708
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Collision free and always owned in Manitoba! Features include heated front, rear seats and steering wheel, backup camera, Apple Car Play/Android Auto and lots more!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Kia

2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 73,070 KM
$7,498 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX ...
 73,970 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan 370Z Spo...
 31,923 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-269-XXXX

(click to show)

204-269-1600

Send A Message