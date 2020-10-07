Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

57,121 KM

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD Heated Seats and Steering | AppleCarplay | Panoramic Sunroof

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD Heated Seats and Steering | AppleCarplay | Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

57,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6099588
  • Stock #: F3P272
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42JU833240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chromium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3P272
  • Mileage 57,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival ! The most Desirable SE Package With Heated Front And Rear Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, 2 Sets Of Tires and Remote Starter !
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Alloy
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite

