2018 Hyundai Tucson ...

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers

Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Alloy and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite

