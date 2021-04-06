Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

25,605 KM

Details Description Features

$24,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SEL Plus* AWD/Navigation/Heated Seats/SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SEL Plus* AWD/Navigation/Heated Seats/SUNROOF

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 6836597
  2. 6836597
  3. 6836597
  4. 6836597
  5. 6836597
  6. 6836597
  7. 6836597
  8. 6836597
  9. 6836597
  10. 6836597
  11. 6836597
  12. 6836597
  13. 6836597
  14. 6836597
  15. 6836597
  16. 6836597
  17. 6836597
  18. 6836597
  19. 6836597
  20. 6836597
  21. 6836597
  22. 6836597
  23. 6836597
  24. 6836597
  25. 6836597
  26. 6836597
  27. 6836597
  28. 6836597
  29. 6836597
  30. 6836597
  31. 6836597
  32. 6836597
Contact Seller

$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

25,605KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6836597
  • Stock #: 24855
  • VIN: KM8J3CA48JU659805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,605 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Hyundai Tucson for only $23,996****** * CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETERS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, AWD, PUSH BUTTON START Enjoy the comfort, convenience and versatility in this 2018 Hyundai Tucson sel plus! Well equipped with BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER LIFTGATE, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! Visit us today! On sale for $24,996 cash, or JUST $23,996 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 6,773 KM
$26,588 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 24,335 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Avenger S...
 105,974 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory