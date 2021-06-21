Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

90,076 KM

Details Description Features

$18,919

+ tax & licensing
$18,919

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Premium | Heated Steering | Safety Pkg | Apple CarPlay |

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Premium | Heated Steering | Safety Pkg | Apple CarPlay |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,919

+ taxes & licensing

90,076KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7410143
  • Stock #: F44M13
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XJU785521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44M13
  • Mileage 90,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Alloy
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

