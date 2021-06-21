2018 Hyundai Tucson

$18,919 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 0 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ASH BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,076 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Alloy and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Seat(s)-Heated Rear All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite

