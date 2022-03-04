2018 Hyundai Tucson

New Tucson are apparently very hard to get. So, how about this local loaded clean Car Fax 2018?
Incredible opportunity to get a nicely equipped compact SUV with balance of factory warranty. As noted, clean Car Fax as well.
We know luxury better than anyone and we are impressed with this Tucson.
Pre owned market continues to be red hot as new inventory issues continue. Not expected to last long on the lot.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade, may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details.
For example, the wheels are not that style, they are way nicer.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,170 kgs (4,784 lbs)
3.58 axle ratio
Engine: 1.6L Theta II 4-Cylinder Turbo-GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster