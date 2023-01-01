2018 Hyundai Tucson

$25,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 7 4 2 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chromium Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 77,742 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Tow/Haul Mode Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.51 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Coloured Grille Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth hands-free phone system 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Lock up torque converter ABS and Driveline Traction Control HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks Full-Time All-Wheel Drive sequential shift mode 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display audio lite Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic

