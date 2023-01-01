2018 Infiniti Q50

$28,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 6 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10634025

10634025 Stock #: C7734

C7734 VIN: JN1EV7ARXJM442617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C7734

Mileage 75,638 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.