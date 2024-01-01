$27,689+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti Q50
3.0T SPORT AWD - CLEAN CARFAX!!! LOW KM!!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$27,689
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0T SPORT is a remarkable blend of performance, luxury, and technology. It offers a thrilling driving experience powered by its turbocharged V6 engine, a dynamic and sporty design, and an interior filled with premium materials and modern tech features. With advanced safety technologies and a smooth ride, the Q50 3.0T SPORT provides an ideal balance of style and performance. For those who seek a luxury sedan that delivers on both sportiness and sophistication, the 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0T SPORT is an excellent choice, offering an unmatched driving experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0T SPORT
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Remote Trunk Release
SAFETY FEATURES
- Surround View Camera
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Screen
- Navigation
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- 6-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 3.0L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2018 INFINITI Q50 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
