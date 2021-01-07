2018 Infiniti Q50

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Wheels: 19" x 9" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy

