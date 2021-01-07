Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Infiniti Q50

9,287 KM

Details Description Features

$40,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

RED SPORT ProActive PKG No Accidents,

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Infiniti Q50

RED SPORT ProActive PKG No Accidents,

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. 6529950
  2. 6529950
  3. 6529950
  4. 6529950
  5. 6529950
  6. 6529950
  7. 6529950
  8. 6529950
  9. 6529950
  10. 6529950
  11. 6529950
  12. 6529950
  13. 6529950
  14. 6529950
  15. 6529950
  16. 6529950
  17. 6529950
  18. 6529950
  19. 6529950
  20. 6529950
  21. 6529950
  22. 6529950
  23. 6529950
  24. 6529950
  25. 6529950
  26. 6529950
  27. 6529950
  28. 6529950
  29. 6529950
Contact Seller
Sale

$40,991

+ taxes & licensing

9,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6529950
  • Stock #: F3TD2V
  • VIN: JN1FV7AR4JM480509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TD2V
  • Mileage 9,287 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Wheels: 19" x 9" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

2018 Infiniti Q50 RE...
 9,287 KM
$40,991 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti Q50 RE...
 7,495 KM
$49,991 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX80 P...
 6,882 KM
$71,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory