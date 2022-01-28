Menu
2018 Infiniti Q50

77,244 KM

Details Description Features

$29,992

+ tax & licensing
$29,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

3.0t LUXE Essential AWD, Nav, Bluetooth, Sunroof

2018 Infiniti Q50

3.0t LUXE Essential AWD, Nav, Bluetooth, Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$29,992

+ taxes & licensing

77,244KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8190333
  • Stock #: F4CX7U
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR3JM438473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CX7U
  • Mileage 77,244 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P225/50R18 AS Run-Flat Performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/driver's seat power lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers and downshift rev matching
Full-Time All-Wheel
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Sunroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
voice recognition for audio
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Premium Synthetic Interior
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial
Bluetooth and vehicle information
Infiniti
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: 8" upper and 7" lower VGA LCD touch screens
including music search by voice

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

