2018 Infiniti Q50

Stock #: F4G2B5

VIN: JN1EV7AR2JM434785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 14,187 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Tires: P225/50R18 AS Run-Flat Performance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat INFINITI Connection Tracker System Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/driver's seat power lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 2.94 Axle Ratio 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers and downshift rev matching Full-Time All-Wheel Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System

