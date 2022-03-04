$37,480+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005
2018 Infiniti Q50
3.0t SPORT AWD *TWIN TURBO - NAVIGATION*
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$37,480
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8601818
- Stock #: WC22068
- VIN: JN1EV7AR8JM442051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WC22068
- Mileage 49,800 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONLY 49,000KM`S - 3.0L TWIN TURBOCHARGED* Options on this All-Wheel drive luxury sports sedan include touchscreen infotainment with Navigation and rear-view camera, power heated leather seats, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, dual-zone climate control, fog lamps, keyless entry with push-button start and remote start, AWD stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $126 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $8430.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
