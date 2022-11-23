Menu
2018 Infiniti Q50

57,787 KM

Details Description Features

$30,991

+ tax & licensing
$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

3.0t Signature Edition AWD | Nav | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Sunroof

3.0t Signature Edition AWD | Nav | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Sunroof

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

57,787KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9428685
  • Stock #: F4VDB3
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR9JM445606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Leather
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Automatic Dual Temp. Control

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers and downshift rev matching
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
voice recognition for audio
Premium Synthetic Interior
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial
Bluetooth and vehicle information
Infiniti
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: 8" upper and 7" lower VGA LCD touch screens
including music search by voice

