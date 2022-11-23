2018 Infiniti Q50

$30,991 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 7 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VDB3

Mileage 57,787 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat INFINITI Connection Tracker System Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 2.94 Axle Ratio 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers and downshift rev matching Full-Time All-Wheel Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Adjustable Seat voice recognition for audio Premium Synthetic Interior SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial Bluetooth and vehicle information Infiniti Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: 8" upper and 7" lower VGA LCD touch screens including music search by voice

