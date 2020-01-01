Menu
2018 Infiniti QX60

51,585 KM

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

51,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289758
  • Stock #: F3PN6E
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM0JC510138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:

Infiniti CPO

2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
3 Year Tire and Rim Warranty
3 Years of Tire Rotations (One Complimentary Per Year)
3 Years of Roadside Assistance
5 Years of Theft Insurance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CarFax Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

