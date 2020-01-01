2018 Infiniti QX60

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter CVT Transmission Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.