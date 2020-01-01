2018 Infiniti QX60

+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3490
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
+ taxes & licensing
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
3 Year Tire and Rim Warranty
3 Years of Tire Rotations (One Complimentary Per Year)
3 Years of Roadside Assistance
5 Years of Theft Insurance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CarFax Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8