Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Infiniti QX60

46,186 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD Leather, Remote Start, Navigation, 7 Passenger, 6000 lbs Towing

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD Leather, Remote Start, Navigation, 7 Passenger, 6000 lbs Towing

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
Sale

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

46,186KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7684513
  • Stock #: F47BTH
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM4JC523958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47BTH
  • Mileage 46,186 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2014 Nissan Rogue SL...
 127,773 KM
$15,992 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 59,894 KM
$33,992 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 115,411 KM
$14,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory