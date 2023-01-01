2018 Infiniti QX60

Sale $37,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 9 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9792370

9792370 Stock #: F4YWG1

F4YWG1 VIN: 5N1DL0MM9JC511255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 76,985 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection 74 L Fuel Tank 5.250 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kgs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated AS Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Rear View Camera Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints 6-Way Passenger Seat Driver's Seat Manual Lumbar Support HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates null speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive SiriusXM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability -inc: 6-speaker audio system single in-dash CD player 8" colour vehicle information display INFINITI InTouchTM system INFINITI InTouchTM apps Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster

