2018 Infiniti QX60

78,095 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD Premium PKG | Nav | 360 Camera | Heated steering/seats

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD Premium PKG | Nav | 360 Camera | Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

78,095KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934301
  • Stock #: F53C8W
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM4JC501233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Intelligent AWD
- 360 Camera
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Bose 13-Speaker Premium Audio System
- Memory Driver Seat
- Remote Start
- Backup Camera
- Leather Interior
- Tri Zone Auto Temperature Control
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
74 L Fuel Tank
5.250 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kgs
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated AS
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat
Driver's Seat Manual Lumbar Support
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat and 6-way power front-passenger's seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

odometer
speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Leather-Appointed Seating
voice recognition for audio
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability -inc: 6-speaker audio system
single in-dash CD player
8" colour vehicle information display
INFINITI InTouchTM system
INFINITI InTouchTM apps
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console
and vehicle information including music search by voice
2 3rd row
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/90 day complimentary trial
SMS/email display function and 3 USB charging ports: 1 rear console-mounted

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

