2018 Jaguar E-Type

22,496 KM

Details

$43,991

+ tax & licensing
$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

SE FREE WINTER TIRES

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

22,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6026469
  • Stock #: F3KDRP
  • VIN: SADFP2FX9J1Z19971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KDRP
  • Mileage 22,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, our November promotion is free winter tires included! It tends to snow around here...like 7 months of the year! And only a Jaguar dealer can offer the Certified Program!
What is the optional Certified Pre Owned Program? Well, if purchased with the vehicle (and yes a lot of people do) there is a 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty with zero deductible from original in service date AND low finance rates up to 72 months!
Features, wow. Style, clean Car Fax, low km, a lease return not a rental....like come check it out.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
High Speed Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

