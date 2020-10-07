Menu
2018 Jaguar E-Type

23,067 KM

Details Description Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

R-Dynamic SE *FREE WINTER TIRES*

R-Dynamic SE *FREE WINTER TIRES*

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale Price

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

23,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6026499
  • Stock #: F3MRD2
  • VIN: SADFL2GX5J1Z12770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MRD2
  • Mileage 23,067 KM

Vehicle Description

How awesome does this look in red? And for the month of November we are offering a special promotion and including winter tires! Did you know it snows here sometimes?
There is a clean Car Fax-our link is free.
Features include:
* Navigation System
* Panoramic Roof
* 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
* In Control Apps
* 360 Degree Parking Aid
* Meridian Sound System
* 10 Way Front Power Seats
* Blind Spot Assist
* R Dynamic Trims
* Power Tailgate
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone
High Speed Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

