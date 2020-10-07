2018 Jaguar E-Type

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
How awesome does this look in red? And for the month of November we are offering a special promotion and including winter tires! Did you know it snows here sometimes?
There is a clean Car Fax-our link is free.
Features include:
* Navigation System
* Panoramic Roof
* 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
* In Control Apps
* 360 Degree Parking Aid
* Meridian Sound System
* 10 Way Front Power Seats
* Blind Spot Assist
* R Dynamic Trims
* Power Tailgate
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8