2018 Jaguar E-Type

Safety Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Convenience remote start Rain sensor wipers Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Variable Speed Multi-Zone High Speed Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection

