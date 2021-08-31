2018 Jaguar E-Type

$41,991 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 4 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7922790

7922790 Stock #: F4ACMJ

F4ACMJ VIN: SADFJ2FX7J1Z02121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 24,410 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Axle Ratio: 4.544 GVWR: 2,400 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 68.5 L Fuel Tank Engine: P250 - 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (246HP) Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Net Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints InControl PROTECT Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Keyless Entry Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Navigation System Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Audio-Aux Input Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Audio-MP3 Player Windows-Deep Tinted Engine-4 Cyl Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Mirrors-Power Folding Engine-Turbocharged

