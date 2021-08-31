Menu
2018 Jaguar E-Type

24,410 KM

Details Description Features

$41,991

+ tax & licensing
$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Jaguar E-Type

2018 Jaguar E-Type

P250 S * The Kitten *

2018 Jaguar E-Type

P250 S * The Kitten *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

24,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7922790
  • Stock #: F4ACMJ
  • VIN: SADFJ2FX7J1Z02121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Is what we call the baby Jaguar. Local lease return with unreal low km and a clean Car Fax. A must see and drive. Eligible for Certified Program too!
This lease has just returned to our store and someone will be very happy to be the second driver. The optional Certified Program takes the warranty to 6 year 160,000 km from in service date, please ask for the details as so many people purchase with this.
Key Features:

* Heated Steering Wheel
* Navigation
* 10 Way Heated Power Front Seats
* 19 Inch Black Wheels
* Heated Exterior Mirrors
* LED Head Lamps with Signature DLR
* 2.0 Litre Turbocharged engine
* In Control Apps

And so much more!





So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the 19 Inch wheels are black. We can text photos or do a video as well.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: 4.544
GVWR: 2,400 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
68.5 L Fuel Tank
Engine: P250 - 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (246HP)
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Audio-MP3 Player
Windows-Deep Tinted
Engine-4 Cyl
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Mirrors-Power Folding
Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

