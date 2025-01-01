$27,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar F Pace
Portfolio | HUD | No Accidents
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$27,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Sienna Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F63BRU
- Mileage 102,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified Warranty extension expires May 30 so hurry down! The only one we have to offer! 22-Inch wheels, rare Portfolio and a must see!
Experience luxury and performance with this low-mileage 2018 Jaguar F-Pace Portfolio. This AWD SUV combines elegance with practicality, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and functionality.
- Panoramic Roof for spacious viewing experience
- Fuji White exterior with elegant Sienna Tan interior
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driving experience
- Heated and cooled power front seats for year-round comfort
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for superior handling
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Advanced safety features including front and rear parking sensors
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium Jaguar SUV. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience the F-Pace firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to luxury driving starts here.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle! Call for a walk around video too!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030