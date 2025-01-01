$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
35t AWD Prestige 3.0L Supercharged
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,423 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t AWD Prestige – LUXURY PERFORMANCE SUV! 🔥
📍 Available Now at Platinum Auto Sales
📍 240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg
✅ AWD – All-Weather Ready
✅ Fully Loaded Prestige Trim
Details:
🗓 Year: 2018
🚘 Make & Model: Jaguar F-PACE 35t AWD Prestige
⚙️ Engine: 3.0L Supercharged V6 – 340 HP
🛞 Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive
📦 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
📍 Mileage: 143,423 KMs
🎨 Exterior: Black
🛋 Interior: Premium Leather - Heated Front & Rear Seats
Features You’ll Love:
✨ Luxury Interior Package
📱 Navigation System
📷 360° Camera & Backup Camera
☀️ Panoramic Sunroof
🔥 Heated Steering Wheel & Seats
🔊 Meridian Premium Audio System
🚗 Remote Start & Keyless Entry
🌧 Rain-Sensing Wipers
⚠️ Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Parking Sensors
💵 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!
🔁 Trade-Ins Accepted
🧼 Freshly Detailed – Ready to Drive
🛠 Safety Certified & Inspected
🏁 Drive in Style and Power with Jaguar’s Legendary Performance & British Luxury. This F-PACE 35t Prestige is the perfect combo of sport and class.
📞 Message us today to book your test drive or for more info!
Vehicle Features
