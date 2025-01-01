Menu
<p data-start=109 data-end=180><strong data-start=109 data-end=180>🔥 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t AWD Prestige – LUXURY PERFORMANCE SUV! 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=182 data-end=295>📍 <strong data-start=185 data-end=225>Available Now at Platinum Auto Sales</strong><br data-start=259 data-end=262 />📍 <strong data-start=265 data-end=295>240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg</strong></p><p data-start=182 data-end=295>✅ <strong data-start=319 data-end=346>AWD – All-Weather Ready</strong><br data-start=346 data-end=349 />✅ <strong data-start=351 data-end=381>Fully Loaded Prestige Trim</strong></p><hr data-start=383 data-end=386 /><p data-start=388 data-end=400><strong data-start=388 data-end=400>Details:</strong></p><p data-start=402 data-end=731>🗓 <strong data-start=405 data-end=414>Year:</strong> 2018<br data-start=419 data-end=422 />🚘 <strong data-start=425 data-end=442>Make & Model:</strong> Jaguar F-PACE 35t AWD Prestige<br data-start=473 data-end=476 />⚙️ <strong data-start=479 data-end=490>Engine:</strong> 3.0L Supercharged V6 – 340 HP<br data-start=520 data-end=523 />🛞 <strong data-start=526 data-end=541>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=557 data-end=560 />📦 <strong data-start=563 data-end=580>Transmission:</strong> 8-Speed Automatic<br data-start=598 data-end=601 />📍 <strong data-start=604 data-end=616>Mileage:</strong> 143,423 KMs<br data-start=634 data-end=637 />🎨 <strong data-start=640 data-end=653>Exterior:</strong> Black<br data-start=668 data-end=671 />🛋 <strong data-start=674 data-end=687>Interior:</strong> Premium Leather - Heated Front & Rear Seats</p><hr data-start=733 data-end=736 /><p data-start=738 data-end=763><strong data-start=738 data-end=763>Features You’ll Love:</strong></p><p data-start=765 data-end=1096>✨ <strong data-start=767 data-end=794>Luxury Interior Package</strong><br data-start=794 data-end=797 />📱 <strong data-start=800 data-end=821>Navigation System</strong><br data-start=821 data-end=824 />📷 <strong data-start=827 data-end=858>360° Camera & Backup Camera</strong><br data-start=858 data-end=861 />☀️ <strong data-start=864 data-end=885>Panoramic Sunroof</strong><br data-start=885 data-end=888 />🔥 <strong data-start=891 data-end=924>Heated Steering Wheel & Seats</strong><br data-start=924 data-end=927 />🔊 <strong data-start=930 data-end=963>Meridian Premium Audio System</strong><br data-start=963 data-end=966 />🚗 <strong data-start=969 data-end=1001>Remote Start & Keyless Entry</strong><br data-start=1001 data-end=1004 />🌧 <strong data-start=1007 data-end=1030>Rain-Sensing Wipers</strong><br data-start=1030 data-end=1033 />⚠️ <strong data-start=1036 data-end=1096>Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Parking Sensors</strong></p><hr data-start=1098 data-end=1101 /><p data-start=1103 data-end=1266>💵 <strong data-start=1106 data-end=1157>Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!</strong><br data-start=1157 data-end=1160 />🔁 <strong data-start=1163 data-end=1185>Trade-Ins Accepted</strong><br data-start=1185 data-end=1188 />🧼 <strong data-start=1191 data-end=1228>Freshly Detailed – Ready to Drive</strong><br data-start=1228 data-end=1231 />🛠 <strong data-start=1234 data-end=1266>Safety Certified & Inspected</strong></p><hr data-start=1268 data-end=1271 /><p data-start=1273 data-end=1424>🏁 <strong data-start=1276 data-end=1424>Drive in Style and Power with Jaguar’s Legendary Performance & British Luxury. This F-PACE 35t Prestige is the perfect combo of sport and class.</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1426 data-end=1491>📞 <strong data-start=1429 data-end=1491>Message us today to book your test drive or for more info!</strong></p>

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

143,423 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

35t AWD Prestige 3.0L Supercharged

12695859

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

35t AWD Prestige 3.0L Supercharged

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,423KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SADCK2EV5JA251748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

$CALL

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2018 Jaguar F-PACE