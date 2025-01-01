Menu
Was new from our store, no accidents! 3.0 L Supercharged is the engine you want, start it and find out why. Great color in Silicon Silver! Experience luxury and performance with this 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S. This sophisticated SUV combines elegance with practicality, perfect for those who demand the best in both style and functionality. Key Features: - Powerful 3.0 L engine with All-Wheel Drive - Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away - Smart Device Integration for seamless connectivity - Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Keep Assist for enhanced safety - Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access - Silicon Silver Metallic exterior with Black interior - Spacious 5-passenger seating - Heated Front Bucket Seats with driver memory Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that delivers on all fronts. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience the F-PACE S for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to luxury driving starts here. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

97,622 KM

$29,992

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$29,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,622KM
VIN SADCM2FV6JA244980

  • Exterior Colour Silicon Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F69D8D
  • Mileage 97,622 KM

Safety

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Smart Device Integration
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Additional Features

Driver memory
Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$29,992

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Jaguar F-PACE