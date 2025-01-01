$29,992+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
S
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
S
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$29,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silicon Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F69D8D
- Mileage 97,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Was new from our store, no accidents! 3.0 L Supercharged is the engine you want, start it and find out why. Great color in Silicon Silver!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S. This sophisticated SUV combines elegance with practicality, perfect for those who demand the best in both style and functionality.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.0 L engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away
- Smart Device Integration for seamless connectivity
- Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Keep Assist for enhanced safety
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Silicon Silver Metallic exterior with Black interior
- Spacious 5-passenger seating
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with driver memory
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that delivers on all fronts. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience the F-PACE S for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to luxury driving starts here.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
204-452-8030