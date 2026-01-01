Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE R Sport 25t

Was new from our store, low km for a 2018, includes a Jaguar Winter Tire Package from previous owner AND New 22 Inch All-Season Tires! In storage of course! Experience luxury and performance with this 2018 Jaguar F-Pace R Sport 25t. This sophisticated SUV combines style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology for the discerning driver. Key Features: - Loire Blue Metallic exterior with Ebony/Light Oyster interior - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions - 2.0L I4 Turbocharged engine (247HP) for impressive power - Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience - Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitor for enhanced safety - Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel - Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Back-Up Camera - Power Liftgate for easy cargo access Discover the Jaguar difference today. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and experience this exceptional F-Pace for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence. Note: The Pirelli Winter Tire Package shown in the pictures has been swapped for a Michelin Winter Tire Package.

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

89,029 KM

$24,120

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

R Sport 25t No Accidents | Winter Tire Package

13486703

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

R Sport 25t No Accidents | Winter Tire Package

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$24,120

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,029KM
VIN SADCL2FX6JA293827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Light Oyster
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F76ENN
  • Mileage 89,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$24,120

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Jaguar F-PACE