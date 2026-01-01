$24,120+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
R Sport 25t No Accidents | Winter Tire Package
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
R Sport 25t No Accidents | Winter Tire Package
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$24,120
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony/Light Oyster
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F76ENN
- Mileage 89,029 KM
Vehicle Description
Was new from our store, low km for a 2018, includes a Jaguar Winter Tire Package from previous owner AND New 22 Inch All-Season Tires! In storage of course!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2018 Jaguar F-Pace R Sport 25t. This sophisticated SUV combines style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology for the discerning driver.
Key Features:
- Loire Blue Metallic exterior with Ebony/Light Oyster interior
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- 2.0L I4 Turbocharged engine (247HP) for impressive power
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitor for enhanced safety
- Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Back-Up Camera
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
Discover the Jaguar difference today. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and experience this exceptional F-Pace for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence.
Note: The Pirelli Winter Tire Package shown in the pictures has been swapped for a Michelin Winter Tire Package.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030