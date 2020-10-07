2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Smart Device Integration Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

