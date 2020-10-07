Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

40,148 KM

$44,991

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Prestige Winter Tires On!

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

40,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138795
  • Stock #: F3P149
  • VIN: SADCK2FX6JA281227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Latte
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,148 KM

Vehicle Description

The all season Michelin Latitudes are in storage until next spring. This is the kind of local trade you want to be the second owner of: premium condition
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Check our Car Fax link- as a real Jaguar dealer we offer it for free, as it should be

This one owner trade is ready for the second driver. Who gets the winter tires for free, thank you number one, Includes Vision Assist Package, Comfort and Convenience Package, Heated Windshield, 20 Inch Venom-Diamond Turned Alloys, Tow Hitch Receiver, Navigation, and so much more!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

