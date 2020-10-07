2018 Jaguar F-PACE

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
The all season Michelin Latitudes are in storage until next spring. This is the kind of local trade you want to be the second owner of: premium condition
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Check our Car Fax link- as a real Jaguar dealer we offer it for free, as it should be
This one owner trade is ready for the second driver. Who gets the winter tires for free, thank you number one, Includes Vision Assist Package, Comfort and Convenience Package, Heated Windshield, 20 Inch Venom-Diamond Turned Alloys, Tow Hitch Receiver, Navigation, and so much more!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8