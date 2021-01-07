Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

44,548 KM

Details Description Features

$49,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S Local Lease Return!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S Local Lease Return!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
Sale

$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

44,548KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6501600
  • Stock #: F3RMB3
  • VIN: SADCM2FV4JA281865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour BROGUE
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RMB3
  • Mileage 44,548 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Awesome color combo with Narvik Black on the outside and that Brown on the interior! We have added new 22 Inch tires! A rare trade
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

There are so many features could be typing all day. There is even a bonus: previous owner left us with a dog guard which we have placed into storage. That is free, just pay for install.

The only one we have to offer!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Variable Speed
Wheels: 20" 5 Spoke (Style 5035) -inc: grey diamond turned finish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2017 Volvo XC60 T5 S...
 41,367 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic
2020 Volvo V60 T5 AW...
 5,891 KM
$52,991 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo V60 Premi...
 38,452 KM
$33,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory