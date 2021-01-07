2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Rain sensor wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Smart Device Integration Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Variable Speed Wheels: 20" 5 Spoke (Style 5035) -inc: grey diamond turned finish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

